Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
