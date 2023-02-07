Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team
A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
Insider details Chicago Bulls surprising plans ahead of NBA trade deadline
Despite being a couple of games under .500 and barely holding on to a playoff spot, the Chicago Bulls reportedly
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart After The D'Angelo Russell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid rotation of quality players on their roster to salvage their season for a playoff push.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
