Portland, OR

‘America’s most cunning player’ discusses new season of ‘The Traitors’

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Kate Chastain, a breakout star from Peacock’s murder mystery game show “The Traitors,” joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the new season.

Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report

