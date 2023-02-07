KOKOMO, Ind. — It has been 10 years since a woman was shot to death inside her Kokomo home. Police continue to push for answers in this unsolved murder. On February 7, 2013, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to the 800 block of James Drive after they received a report of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman unconscious and unresponsive. Shortly afterward, she would succumb to her injuries.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO