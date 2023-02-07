Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest drastic decision should scare Braves fans
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., after a wild offseason, has seemingly had a change of heart about playing in the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela. It seemed like a matter that was settled concerning Ronald Acuña Jr.’s status for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The Atlanta Braves doctors and training staff had indicated to the superstar outfielder, essentially, that it would be best for the status of his surgically repaired knee if he didn’t participate in the upcoming WBC.
Latest Atlanta Braves addition excited to push Marcell Ozuna, outfielders
Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is excited to make a splash at spring training, which he mentioned on social media this week. Kevin Pillar received a spring training invite from Atlanta, a team that could desperately use some outfield help. The Braves took several flyers on unproven players, but perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is Pillar.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update
With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, one team has shown significant interest. This comes in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints find themselves firmly in the quarterback market. Adding a proven QB1 in Derek Carr could be the route they are looking to go down. And with a team that is […] The post RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dream hire former Wings coach Vickie Johnson as assistant
Former Dallas Wings head coach Vickie Johnson has joined the staff of the Atlanta Dream as an assistant coach.
Seahawks fans calling major Tariq Woolen snub after Sauce Gardner wins DROY at NFL Honors
Seattle Seahawks fans are one angry bunch Thursday night because of what they perceive to be a snub of cornerback Tariq Woolen for the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Instead, the award went to New York Jets stud cornerback Sauce Gardner, as announced in the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony held at Symphony Hall […] The post Seahawks fans calling major Tariq Woolen snub after Sauce Gardner wins DROY at NFL Honors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans are doubling down on a new philosophy
The Tennessee Titans are molding a new way of running their ship going forward. That started with the hire of new general manager Ran Carthon. Carthon’s analytical prowess and scouting experience will be the backbone for how the Titans construct their roster and staff for years to come. Carthon...
3 must-watch Tigers prospects in Spring Training
The Detroit Tigers are entering a new era for their franchise. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has completed his first offseason at the helm after taking over for the fired Al Avila last summer. The offseason saw very little movement from the Tigers and no real big splashes. The biggest moves Detroit made involved […] The post 3 must-watch Tigers prospects in Spring Training appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Calvary's Merklinger picks up UGA offer: What's next for the 4-star quarterback prospect?
Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger is one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in the country with offers from a plethora of Power Five programs. But the junior's home state school had not joined the recruiting fray -- until Monday night, when Bulldog offensive coordinator Todd Monken made the call, and the offer to the 4-star prospect who is rated No. 5 in the country by On3.com.
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Kyle Busch, Dawgs at the Super Bowl and more!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Emily Gagnon host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Fred and Emily provide their reactions to Kyle Busch’s arrest in Mexico, talk about Georgia Bulldogs at the Super Bowl and discuss how Georgia Tech men’s basketball can avoid double-digit consecutive losses.
Sean Payton sets record straight on Kyler Murray-Cardinals rumor after Denver hire
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a huge job in front of him as he hopes to turn the Denver offense around a poor showing in the 2022 season. Payton was a candidate for multiple head coaching positions around the league, and his former Fox colleague Terry Bradshaw said that the coach did not […] The post Sean Payton sets record straight on Kyler Murray-Cardinals rumor after Denver hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hampton Dutchtown takes down Locust Grove
Hampton Dutchtown rolled past Locust Grove for a comfortable 66-44 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on February 8.
Powerhouse performance: Atlanta Hapeville Charter roars to big win over Stone Mountain
Atlanta Hapeville Charter recorded a big victory over Stone Mountain 57-32 in Georgia girls basketball on February 7.
Sun acquire G Tiffany Hayes from Dream
The Connecticut Sun acquired the rights to former UConn guard Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange
Vols legend Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Josh Dobbs playing for the Titans
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning was asked this week about former UT quarterback Josh Dobbs and his recent performance with the Tennessee Titans. Dobbs, who played at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016, started the final two games of the 2022 season for the Titans. It was the first two starts of Dobbs’ NFL career.
