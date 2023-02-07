ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Congresswoman Sewell brings special guests to State of the Union Address

By Ankit Bandyopadhyay
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tO1BV_0kfY8G0n00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) – U.S. House Representative Terri Sewell brought special guests with her ahead of the State of the Union address Tuesday.

Thomas and Annie Curry, of Selma, will be in attendance with Congresswoman Sewell at the State of the Union address this year.

Thomas Curry served in the United States Air Force for over 30 years. His wife, Annie Curry, worked as a teacher and counselor in Selma for 20 years. They recently lost their house in last month’s tornadoes.

Curry’s family is one of many that were affected by the January 12th tornadoes.

“The people of Alabama’s 7th District are strong, and the Curry Family is no exception,” Congresswoman Sewell said in a press release.

Congresswoman Sewell led the Alabama Congressional Delegation in writing a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting a full raise in federal costs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to manage debris removal and future emergency protective measures.

“The Currys’ presence is emblematic of the resilience of Selmians and will put the spotlight on the dire needs of Selma and Dallas County and our request for additional federal assistance.” Congresswoman Sewell said.

You can watch the State of the Union Address on CBS42.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Ron McKeithen spent 37 years behind bars for a robbery in Birmingham. Now, he is using his freedom to help others

This is the first part of a three-part series called “Second Chances,” where CBS 42’s David Lamb speaks with people who served time in prison and have since been freed. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” That quote could from best-selling author and criminal reform advocate […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
ANNISTON, AL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 42

2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
thecentersquare.com

Alabama Republicans critical, Democrats silent after State of the Union speech

(The Center Square) — Alabama Republicans were critical and state Democrats largely silent after President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Biden's address included a call for unity, a ban on so-called assault weapons, immigration reform that includes an amnesty for people living in or entering the country illegally and codifying abortion rights as exemplified by the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision.
ALABAMA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Congressman Valadao brings Bakersfield oil company owner to State of the Union address

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "In Kern County, this one's kind of specific, because oil is really, really important to Kern County," David Valadao, Congressman, 22nd District-CA-R, said. "It plays a vital role in helping fund local law enforcement, funding hospitals, our schools. It brings a lot of jobs. I think the industry's representative of about 40,000 jobs across the county."
KERN COUNTY, CA
Axios

GOP infuriates Dems by erasing key investigation panels

House Republicans have angered Democrats by disbanding subcommittees aimed at protecting civil rights and the environment, while focusing others on investigating the Biden administration. Why it matters: Democrats say Republicans are ignoring social and environmental crises in their zeal to target Biden — though it's not unusual for a new...
CBS 42

CBS 42

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy