Sylacauga Police offering $1,000 reward for information regarding February homicide

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Sylacauga Police Department is seeking information regarding a homicide that occurred in February and left a 34-year-old man dead.

According to CrimeStoppers, officers received a call regarding shots fired in Drew Court Housing Complex area on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Lauderdale, of Sylacauga in a front yard suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive.

Launderdale was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center and later transferred to UAB Emergency Room, via Lifesaver Helicopter. He was pronounced dead on Feb. 6.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect responsible for the homicide. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

