New Orleans, LA

USFL: New Orleans Breakers 2023 schedule released, first game April 16

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X98gE_0kfY7uCO00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Breakers will open the 2023 season on April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Ala.

The United States Football League, which enters its second season since returning last year, released the team’s 10-game regular season schedule on Tuesday.

WGNO Exclusive: New Breakers coach says anything short of USFL Championship is ‘unacceptable’

The Breakers will once again play all of its home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The schedule includes:

Week 1
April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2
April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3
April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4
May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5
May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6
May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7
May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8
June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9
June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10
June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Under then-head coach Larry Fedora, the Breakers finished second in the USFL South Division with a 6-4 record before losing to this year’s league favorite Birmingham Stallions (+300) in the playoffs.

Fedora stepped down in the fall , ushering in longtime NFL offensive coach John DeFilippo .

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet :

Stallions: +300
Generals: +325
Breakers: +500
Showboats: +500
Stars: +550
Gamblers: +600
Panthers: +700
Maulers: +800

WGNO

WGNO

