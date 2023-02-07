With the North Carolina Tar Heels staring at their fate and the league-leading Clemson Tigers coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, the Inside Carolina crew of Ross Martin, Adam Smith, Tommy Ashley and John Bauman get together for another edition of the On The Beat Live! podcast. The Heels look to find the winning formula on Saturday and get back on track toward the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday drawing closer.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO