Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash
Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Top Speed
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Performance, Price, And Photos
Performance, luxury, and innovation launch the first-ever electrified all-wheel-drive Corvette – the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Faster than a Z06, more powerful than a C8 Stingray, able to traverse snow-covered ground, even on a grade – it’s a Chevy – it’s a 'Vette – it’s a 2024 E-Ray Hybrid.
From Chevrolet’s Camaro to Ford’s Mustang – Seven luxury cars you can still buy with a manual transmission in 2023
E-GEAR single-speed transmissions are becoming increasingly common as auto manufacturers push the six-speed aside to prioritize electric vehicle development. But gearheads looking for a more connective luxury driving experience can still acquire a stick shift in one of these seven vehicles. Chevrolet Camaro. Chevrolet’s next-gen Camaro will retain a manual...
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Revealed As Chevy Traverse Rival
Toyota just unveiled the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, debuting a fresh three-row SUV that slots in above the standard Toyota Highlander and is set to rival the Chevy Traverse. Outside, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander takes styling cues inspired by the standard Highlander...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Latte Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
Latte Metallic paint (color code G5D) is no longer available to order on the 2023 Cadillac XT5 for the remainder of the model year, GM Authority has learned. The Latte Metallic paint color will be built out (discontinued) after the week of March 6th, 2023. GM introduced Latte Metallic as...
1960 Custom Bel Air Makes Case For The LT Engine Platform
V8 powered but not with the engine you might expect. Chevrolet’s Bel Air has been regarded as one of the coolest classic muscle cars in American automotive history for many decades. As the years went by, it became clear that the car was originally designed for a cool mix of sportiness and luxury with the American driver being the center focus of the whole shabang. That's exactly why many enthusiasts have looked toward custom building as their saving grace to keep their vehicles alive. Nowadays, the vehicles have been seen in everything from shows to races with a few appearances in hip/hop and rap videos. This particular Bel Air is a perfect representation of just that.
Truth About Cars
Honda's Ditching VTEC in Its New 3.5L V6 Engine
There are some obscure facts that only hardcore auto enthusiasts get, but VTEC is almost universal. As evidenced by the number of memes and videos of people pretending to be blown away by “VTEC kicking in.” Unfortunately, Honda’s ditching VTEC, at least on its 3.5-liter V6. The...
Hennessey Unleashes 708-HP Corvette C8 To Take Down The Z06
Hennessey, the Texas-based firm behind the phenomenal Venom F5 hypercar, has unveiled a new supercharged Corvette C8 Stingray called the H700 - and it packs a punch strong enough to take down the Z06. The company has fitted the LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine with a high-flow centrifugal supercharger and an...
The Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks From 2009 for Fuel Economy
The best full-size pickup trucks from 2009 include the 2009 Ford F-150, the 2009 Toyota Tundra, and the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post The Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks From 2009 for Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle
If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com
Find out which pickup truck is best-in-class for back-to-back years, beating all its opponents more than once in its short life. The post 1 Pickup Truck Is Best-In-Class for Back-to-Back Years, Says Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in September 2022, Subaru officially revealed the third-generation Crosstrek for the Japanese market. Set to begin arriving on dealership lots sometime in Spring 2023, the North American-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been unveiled, and will serve as a direct competitor to the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer when it arrives. Carrying...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica supercars mark end of pure V-12 era
Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker's last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned. The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based on...
gmauthority.com
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Unveiled As BrightDrop Zevo Rival
Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electrified version of the Sprinter cargo van lineup. Set to launch in the United States sometime during the second half of 2023 – and in Europe sometime towards the end of 2023 – this all-electric cargo van will serve as a direct rival to the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and BrightDrop Zevo 400.
insideevs.com
Ford Teases Front End Of High Performance F-150 Lightning Demonstrator
Ford CEO Jim Farley has tweeted a teaser of his company's upcoming EV performance demonstrator based on the F-150 Lightning. Farley can be seen holding back a cover that exposes the vehicle's front end. Formula 1 driver Daniel Riccardo is also in the image, and we're told he's already seen the whole truck.
Comments / 0