wsiu.org
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host acclaimed poet Allison Joseph
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Allison Joseph, an acclaimed poet and the director of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, will participate next week in the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Illinois Authors” series. Joseph will join John Shaw, institute director,...
wsiu.org
Hundreds of high school, community college students vie for prizes at SIU’s Accounting Challenge
CARBONDALE, Ill. — About 200 high school and community college students from up to 100 miles came to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to vie for college scholarships, trophies and other prizes during the 25th annual Accounting Challenge, sponsored by the School of Accountancy in the College of Business and Analytics.
wsiu.org
Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
wsiu.org
WSIU News Midday Update for Feb. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
WSIU's Brad Palmer reports the midday news on February 8, 2023. As a news producer and news anchor on All Things Considered, Brad provides the listeners with a recap of the day's top local and state news as well as breaking news at any given time.
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 2/8/23
In Makanda, Food Works is hosting their annual meeting Sunday, February 12th from 1-4pm at Blue Sky Vineyard. Attend a fun filled day of learning about Food Works programs and updates, socializing with farmers and local food lovers, voting on Field Day topics and workshops. There will be a pot luck meal. RSVP for the meeting here: https://www.fwsoil.org/annual-meeting-2023/ Field Day voting here: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScUamPVORy1aG.../viewform.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
wsiu.org
SIU Trustees look to Budget Address as they prepare for tuition and fee discussions
SIU Trustees met in Edwardsville Wednesday and Thursday, and spent time considering several factors that may play a role in their decisions on tuition and fee rates for next year. The Illinois Board of Higher Education has recommended an increase in funding for colleges and universities but System President Dan...
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
wsiu.org
SI Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Beethoven Feb. 16-19
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A four-day celebration of composer Ludwig van Beethoven at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will include two Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra performances of his monumental Ninth Symphony. The Feb. 18-19 performances in Shryock Auditorium will feature more than 200 artists, including four internationally recognized operatic soloists and...
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
wsiu.org
Large fire halts traffic in downtown Carbondale
Fire broke out at the old Walnut Street Baptist Church in Carbondale on Monday, February 6. Crews from multiple emergency agencies remain on the scene of a large fire in downtown Carbondale. The old Walnut Street Baptist Church caught fire Monday morning. Crews from Carbondale, Murphysboro, Carterville, DeSoto, Herrin, DuQuoin,...
kbsi23.com
Stranded driver rescued on flooded road in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Several emergency departments helped rescue a person in a vehicle on a flooded road in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office thanked the McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County EMA, McLeansboro Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center for the teamwork to rescue the person.
wdml.com
Mt. Vernon man charged with being armed habitual criminal
MOUNT VERNON — A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with drug and weapons offenses, including being an armed habitual offender – a Class X felony. According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Mt...
