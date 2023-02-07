Geraldine Campbell was the Managing Editor at The Kitchn. She loves semi-colons, em dashes, and serial commas. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Charlie. We fell in love with our apartment for its roomy, pre-war layout and for the light; on a sunny fall day, the 6th-floor home was flooded with sun and difficult to say no to. What we didn’t love so much was the galley kitchen. It was roomy enough, sure, but the limited cabinets and counter space left a lot to be desired for two avid home cooks. Still, the pass-through window from the kitchen to the dining room got us thinking — before we knew it we were signing the lease, arranging for movers, and planning our very own rental kitchen renovation.

25 DAYS AGO