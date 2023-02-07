‘AGT’ Contestant Scott Alexander Dies at 52

Sadly, “America’s Got Talent” alum Scott Alexander has died at 52.

His wife Jenny announced the news on Instagram, revealing, “I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers. ❤️”

Alexander, a magician, reached the quarterfinals on Season 6 of “AGT.” He also appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Season 2.