3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl
“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run, looking for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle accused of hitting and killing a man back in January. CHP South Sacramento says they got a call of a human body down the side of the roadway just after 7 p.m. Jan. 24. When officials got to the scene on northbound Excelsior Road, just north of Gerber Road, they determined the incident to be a fatal hit-and-run, according to a press release.
KCRA.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle shot by Sacramento police after crashing into officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot and injured a suspect in a stolen vehicle in North Sacramento on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said. Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a press conference that there was a carjacking in Sacramento on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Suspect in Highway 160 crash detained near Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A suspect in a Highway 160 crash was detained near Elk Grove Thursday evening. Few details surrounding the crash, including what led up to it, have been released. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on the 8600 block on...
Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County. The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
Missing Carmichael teen home after being missing for more than a month
(KTXL) — After being reported missing more than a month ago Nykari Johnson has returned home safely, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office took Johnson’s name off of the missing persons list on Wednesday after they had verified she returned safety. – Video above: Search for missing teen Nykari Johnson Sixteen-year-old […]
No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood. Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.
Fire under investigation in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a business in Plymouth in Amador County. Crews with the Amador County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire around 6:20 p.m. at a business off Highway 49 just past Laverone Street. Firefighters knocked down the fire and contained it in a warehouse area and part of an attic.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fentanyl dealer in Granite Bay arrested with 4-year-old in car
A Sacramento woman was arrested and charged in Granite Bay on Jan. 27 for the transportation and sales of narcotics and child endangerment. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation in early January and searched her vehicle, revealing that a 4-year-old was present in the car with the woman during the sale, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
3 people, 2 dogs without a home after North Highlands fire
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A fire in North Highlands has left three people and two dogs without a home Thursday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries have been reported. The homeowner told the fire district that the fire happened so quickly, they're glad they made it out of the house.
Sacramento man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 70
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Sacramento man died early Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle in Marysville. According to an incident report from California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:10 a.m. on southbound Highway 70 at Sparrow Lane. It says the 41-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Reported in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision
Major Injury Results From Pocket Road Off-Ramp Accident. A major injury collision occurred in Sacramento on February 5 involving two vehicles. The accident happened along northbound I-5 on the Pocket Road off-ramp around 6:24 p.m. when a Cadillac collided with a GMC Acadia. The vehicles ended up on the left-hand side of the off-ramp in a grassy area. One was about 20 feet down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police. Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
KCRA.com
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY – Authorities say a 41-year-old Sacramento man died after a crash off of Highway 70 north of Yuba City early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 p.m., a man crashed off the highway near Sparrow Lane. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a construction barrel cone and overturned several times. Officers say the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries. The passenger escaped with minor injuries. He was partially restrained, officers say. Fentanyl and several bottles of alcohol were found in and around the wrecked vehicle, officers say. Investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the driver who died has not been released.
