Paul Pelosi a State of the Union guest three months after attack

Paul Pelosi, left, will attend the State of the Union on Tuesday as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden. Drew Altizer Photography

Paul Pelosi on Tuesday night will make his most prominent public appearance since he was attacked in his home last October.

Pelosi, the husband of longtime San Francisco U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi , will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden during President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

The 82-year-old previously attended the Kennedy Center Honors in December, a little more than a month after he sustained a fractured skull during a home invasion that the alleged attacker told police was politically motivated.

David DePape faces federal and state charges in the attack. Last month, a San Francisco judge ordered the release of police body camera footage showing DePape striking Pelosi in the head with a hammer, as well as audio of an interview with police .

During that interview, DePape said he planned to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps if she didn't admit her complicity in multiple Democratic Party criminal conspiracies against former President Donald Trump.

"It’s like, they go from one crime, to another crime, to another crime, to another crime, and it’s just, like, the whole f--king four years until they were finally able to steal the election," DePape said, invoking Trump's "Big Lie" about the 2020 presidential election and the former president's false claims that Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton spied on his campaign in 2016.

DePape told KTVU last month that he was "so sorry I didn't get more of them" before he was arrested.

"Now that you all have seen the bodycam footage, I have an important message for everyone in America: You’re welcome," DePape said.

The White House noted in a press release that DePape allegedly asked "Where's Nancy?" when he entered the couple's Pacific Heights home, echoing the rhetoric of rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 trying to find the location of the then-House Speaker.

It's unclear whether Pelosi's expected attendance alongside the first lady will extend to a mention in the president's speech. Nearly two months before the attack on Pelosi, Biden spoke in September about the threat to democracy that rising political violence poses, as well as its acceptance among "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans."

"We can’t allow violence to be normalized in this country," Biden said in Philadelphia. "It’s wrong. We each have to reject political violence with — with all the moral clarity and conviction this nation can muster. Now."