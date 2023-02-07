ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police

By Zak Failla
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard to investigate the reported remains.

Police say that the body was recovered and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in an attempt to determine the identity of the person.

No other information about the body was released by police investigators. The circumstances surrounding the incident also remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

