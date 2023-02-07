ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
OK! Magazine

'I'm Not Doing That': Kamala Harris Refuses To Take A Knee Alongside President Joe Biden For NBA Photo-Op

A photo-op at a White House event honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team took an amusing turn when Vice President Kamala Harris refused to mimic Joe Biden's playful pose. While gathering for the picture, Biden dropped to one knee and made a thumbs up gesture to the camera, causing Harris to laugh and exclaim, "I'm not doing that!"Instead, the 58-year-old politician opted to stand between Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry as she smiled for the snapshot. The duo hosted the event for the team to celebrate their athletic efforts after winning four championships in eight years.JOE BIDEN ACCIDENTALLY REFERS...
OAKLAND, CA
