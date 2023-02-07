Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson rips Giants player over Nick Sirianni criticism: ‘Ain't no leadership over there'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a bizarre way of trying to win the best catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.
Gabby Petito update: Newly released high-res photo shows injuries from Utah domestic call
A newly unveiled picture shows Gabby Petito moments before Moab police pulled over Brian Laundrie in response to a domestic violence call in August 2021.
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni responds to odd question about players dating his 5-year-old daughter
Bizarre questions at Super Bowl Media Day are not uncommon, but a question on Monday to Nick Sirianni might take the crown for the oddest ever.
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
'My Three Sons' actress Tina Cole says co-star 'wasn't ready' to marry her despite 'falling in love'
Don Grady, who got his start as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” passed away in 2012 at age 68. Tina Cole, his co-star on "My Three Sons," wrote a book titled "My Three Lives."
Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt blitzes critics of Patrick Mahomes' family, gets set for Red Friday
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Fox News Digital about the upcoming Super Bowl and praised Patrick Mahomes' family.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Republicans tease Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after balloon stunt
Two Republicans poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday after she brought a balloon to the Capitol to mock President Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
