ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 13

ClevelandRed
2d ago

In true dispicable democrat fashion, Biden and his trolls claim multiple Chinese ballons have traversed the U.S. with no proof and from an anonymous source just to deflect from their failures at handling this mess. These lies were quickly debunked. Even Clinton and Obama's Panetta stated this wasn't possible and fabrications.

Reply(3)
10
Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy