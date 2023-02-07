Read full article on original website
ClevelandRed
2d ago
In true dispicable democrat fashion, Biden and his trolls claim multiple Chinese ballons have traversed the U.S. with no proof and from an anonymous source just to deflect from their failures at handling this mess. These lies were quickly debunked. Even Clinton and Obama's Panetta stated this wasn't possible and fabrications.
Reply(3)
10
Related
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
Douglas Wise, a former top intel official, admits most that was found in Hunter Biden's emails first reported by the New York Post "had to be real" when he co-signed the open letter.
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Border Patrol official rails on Schiff's 'disgusting' attack on Republicans at House hearing: 'Total lies'
Brandon Judd sounded off after Rep. Adam Schiff accused Republicans of 'demonizing' migrants during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Biden's border agenda.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Cruz, Rubio, Paul, Cotton, Hawley, and Cotton — most GOP Senators stay on the 2024 sidelines
Other than Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican senators viewed as potential 2024 presidential contenders are sitting on the sidelines as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis grab outsized attention
205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down
Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against a bill aimed at forcing federal workers to return to their offices now that the COVID pandemic is winding down.
White House press secretary defends false statements at the podium: 'I have been consistent'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended making false statements from the podium, saying she will continue to follow the guidance of the White House Counsel's Office.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
JESSE WATTERS: The Bidens are all over FBI wiretaps talking to China
Fox News host Jesse Watters digs into the Hunter Biden scandal, revealing his alleged connections to a Chinese spy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
Fox News
960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 13