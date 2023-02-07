49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.

Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title game against Philadelphia, who knows if his 2022 story could've ended differently.

After witnessing Purdy's meteoric rise throughout the tail end of this season, one 49ers legend appears ready to raise the expectations surrounding him.

Speaking on the Murph & Mac Show earlier this week, Ronnie Lott compared Purdy to another San Francisco legend - Joe Montana.

Lott believes Purdy's accomplishments this past year are "the best part of life."

"When somebody that nobody knows does what he did. He shocked the world and shocked all the 49ers fans. He played like he had some Joe [Montana] in him," Lott said.

San Francisco supporters would certainly be thrilled if Purdy could live up to even a fraction of Montana's 49ers' legacy.

Argued by some as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in general, Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990. He was also named a Pro Bowler eight times, a first-team All-Pro three times and the league's MVP twice.

Despite Lott's generous comparison, though, Montana doesn't appear to be as sold on Purdy.

When asked his thoughts on the 49ers' quarterback situation on Open Mike last Sunday, Montana said, "Well, I'd start Jimmy [Garoppolo]."