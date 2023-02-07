Read full article on original website
New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey
A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
NJ cop who shot unarmed man in the back should NOT go to prison (Opinion)
Paterson is a rough town. The Passaic County city is New Jersey's third largest. At 3 o'clock in the morning one night last June, Officer Jerry Moravek, along with other police, was called to respond to a noise complaint and a large group of people hanging out in the street.
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
NJ corrections officer found guilty in medical office fatal shooting
MOUNT LAUREL — A Burlington Township man was found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a medical office in the summer of 2020. After deliberating for approximately five hours over the course of five days, a Burlington County jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola Jr. on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, and second-degree aggravated assault.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Cause Of Death Revealed For Missing Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
Authorities have revealed the cause of death for Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide. The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to...
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Illegal Turn Produces 8½ Pounds Of Coke, 150 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Guns, $50K, Three Arrests In
An illegal turn at a busy Leonia intersection led to the discovery of 8½ pounds of cocaine, 150 pounds of marijuana, two loaded handguns and $50,000 in proceeds and the arrests of three unemployed men from Ridgefield Park, Manhattan and Long Island, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped a...
Police: 2 wanted in more than $1,000 theft from Foot Locker store
Police say two men are wanted in taking more than $1,000 from a Foot Locker store back in January.
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Woman who pretended to be New Brunswick, NJ student meant no harm, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — The woman who posed as a 15-year-old student at New Brunswick meant no harm, according to investigators. Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick, attended classes for four days in January interacting with other students and attending classes. When Shin could not provide proper documentation, she was charged with one count of third-degree providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age.
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
Body of 30-year-old teacher missing from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The remains of Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher from Jersey City who was reported missing, were discovered by police in Kearny.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Missing Jersey City Teacher Found Dead
A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
tapinto.net
Man Accused of Stealing $6,000 of Merchandise from Apple Store at the Mall at Short Hills
MILLBURN, NJ — In January, Millburn Police arrested two people on consecutive days at the Mall at Short Hills. According to Millburn Police, on January 13, a Nordstrom employee created a fraudulent return of merchandise to a gift card, valued at $435. Officers later arrested 30-year-old Deja Davis, of East Orange, and charged her with theft by deception.
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
