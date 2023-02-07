ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

FUN 107

Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport

The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
WESTPORT, ME
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride

There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot

If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

More Fantastic News For Massachusetts LEGO Lovers

Last fall the LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville closed it doors to take on a multi-million dollar renovation project. Now six months after work began, the opening day of the brand new building has been revealed. Fans of building with tiny bricks can returned to the new and improved LEGO...
SOMERVILLE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour

One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf Has Passed Away

Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf passed away Thursday, and the community is coming out and paying tribute to him. The Wareham Police Department announced Rolf’s passing on its official Facebook page. “We’re saddened to report that retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Rolf passed on from this life earlier today,”...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
