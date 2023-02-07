Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport
The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride
There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot
If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
MassLive.com
12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Massachusetts With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you think of an Italian restaurant, plates of pasta, meatballs, parmigiana, and calamari may come to mind. But it may surprise you that there’s an Italian restaurant that offers all of that plus some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. While a burger at an Italian eatery may be a bit unexpected, you’ll have to try one for yourself to believe it.
More Fantastic News For Massachusetts LEGO Lovers
Last fall the LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville closed it doors to take on a multi-million dollar renovation project. Now six months after work began, the opening day of the brand new building has been revealed. Fans of building with tiny bricks can returned to the new and improved LEGO...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour
One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf Has Passed Away
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf passed away Thursday, and the community is coming out and paying tribute to him. The Wareham Police Department announced Rolf’s passing on its official Facebook page. “We’re saddened to report that retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Rolf passed on from this life earlier today,”...
