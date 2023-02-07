Read full article on original website
RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame
RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Non-Public Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
8-St. Augustine vs. 9-Pope John - winner vs. 1-Delbarton. At St. Peter's Prep, 6 p.m. At Bergen Catholic, 6 p.m. 6-CBA vs. 11-Don Bosco Prep, winner vs. 3-Bergen Catholic. At St. Joseph (Montvale), 5 p.m. 7-St. Joseph (Metuchen) vs. 10-Seton Hall Prep, winner vs. 2-St. Joseph (Montvale) Non-Public B. At...
Boys Basketball – 2023 Shore Conference Tournament: Round 1 Preview and Picks
No. 26 Keansburg at No. 7 CBA, 5 p.m. | Streaming Link. CBA has fallen prey to a tournament upset once already this season when the Colts lost to Red Bank in the Buc Classic in December. Their antennas will be up from the jump in this tournament and there is not much evidence – at least on paper – that Keansburg has a team that can send the CBA packing early. The Titans do have a senior-heavy roster and nearly knocked off Point Beach earlier in the year, but CBA will be a different beast altogether. The Pick: CBA, 72-45.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com is streaming postseason wrestling, including all 7 state finals
Postseason wrestling is back and NJ.com has you covered with free live streaming services. On Wednesday, watch No. 16 Warren Hills host No. 20 Cranford in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 championship. Thursday, No. 3 Bergen Catholic visits No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) in the Non-Public A semifinals.
Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan
HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 1 Recap. #17 Toms River East 41 vs #16 Marlboro 39Toms River East overcame a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 41-39. They outscored Marlboro 21-4 in the final quarter led by juniors Yana Shupak, who finished with 14 points, and Sydney Murphey, who finished with 11 points. Marlboro was led by senior Erica DiSimone with a game high 15 points. Toms River East will play #1 seed SJV on Thursday.
Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Advances in GMC Tournament, 59-58, over North Plainfield
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team advanced in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 59-58 victory over North Plainfield on Wednesday. The Bears needed to rally from a 42-34 deficit after three quarters to eliminate North Plainfield, which held a five-point lead at halftime that grew to eight after three quarters. Nicole Motusesky scored 16 points and sank five 3-point baskets for East Brunswick (13-10). Annie Nezaria finished with 12 points and Brooke Motusesky had eight points for East Brunswick. The seventh-seeded Bears will play second-seeded South Brunswick in the quarterfinal round Saturday at 1 p.m. at Middlesex County College.
Boys Basketball: Baker, Peterson Lead Hasbrouck Heights Past Boooton
BOONTON, NJ- Jack Baker scored 23 points to lead Hasbrouck Heights to aa 66-56 victory over Boonton in an independent basketball on Monday evening in Boonton. The Aviators improved to 15-6 on the season, while Boonton fell to 8-12. At 15-6, the Aviators are in second place in the NJIC Meadowlands with an 8-2 record, and are fifth in the latest power point ratings. Baker was 7-of-9 from the foul line as the Aviators were 17 of 24 from the foul line in the game. Anthony Peterson drained four three-pointers on his way to a 20-point effort. The Aviators led throughout, taking a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and a 30-25 lead into halftime. Going into the fourth quarter up three, 47-44, the Aviators outscored the Bombers 19-12 in the final stanza to pick up the win. Evan Werner chipped in 10 points for the Aviators offense. Charlie Hurd had 16 points and Ethan Volante had 15 to lead Boonton. Hasbrouck Heights (15-6) 14 16 17 19 66 Boonton (8-12) 8 17 19 12 56 Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Evan Werner 3 0 4 10 Caden DeRosa 2 0 0 4 Shane Ike 0 0 2 2 Joey Formisano 0 0 2 2 Jack Baker 8 0 7 23 Donovan Auriemma 1 1 0 5 Anthony Peterson 3 4 2 20 Totals: 17 5 17 66 Boonton 2PT 3PT FTM PTS Nick Dicoio 1 0 0 2 Ethan Volante 7 0 1 15 Charlie Hurd 6 0 4 16 Keith Hughes 0 0 1 1 Patrick McMaster 1 0 0 2 Michael Portas 0 0 0 0 Nick Scaltro 2 0 3 7 Sylas White 0 3 0 9 Ben Monrad 0 0 0 0 Antonio DeLaRosa 0 0 0 0 Jayson DeJesus 0 0 0 0 Dominic DeLaRosa 0 0 4 4 Totals: 17 3 13 56
Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Eliminates Metuchen, 68-35, in GMC Tournament
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The second-seeded South Brunswick girls basketball team advanced in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 68-35 victory over Metuchen on Wednesday. Katie Rausch and Alexis Lease-Springer each scored 17 points for the Vikings (16-6), who outscored Metuchen, 23-8, in the second quarter to open a 40-18 halftime lead. Meher Vig scored 12 points and Cynai Price hit for 11 points for South Brunswick. Lease-Springer led the Vikings in rebounding with six. Price came up with six steals. Leilani Pinder led South Brunswick in assists with three.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Barnegat Girls Fall in Shore Conference Hoops Tournament to Shore Regional 49-38
EATONTOWN - Emma Thornten led Barnegat with 28 points in a strong attempt to upset Shore Regional in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Barnegat fell by a score of 49-38. Shore advances to take on Rumson Fair-Haven n the second round. Rylee Drahos led Shore with 26 points. Barnegat Stat Defensive Rebounds 23 Assists 6 Blocks 1 Steals 2 Player Stats Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Emma Thornton 8 1 11 11 30 15 0 0 1 Cara McCoy 0 0 2 2 2 5 1 0 0 Madysen Plescho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 1 1 1 3 6 1 3 0 1 Totals: 9 2 14 16 38 23 6 1 2
Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday
RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
Hanover Park wrestling rolls past Hasbrouck Heights for sectional championship
EAST HANOVER – Hanover Park picked up where it last left off. The Hornets repeated as state sectional champions, defeating Hasbrouck Heights, 62-9, on Wednesday in the North 2, Group 1 final at Hanover Park High School. It’s the Morris County school’s 14th sectional title and ninth in the last 12 years. ...
NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen
PASSAIC, NJ - The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech. No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
Week-5 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-5 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Boys Ice Hockey: Brick and Manasquan-Point Beach victorious in Handchen Cup quarters
Brendan Shaughnessy scored the game winning goal in overtime as fourth-seeded Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach defeated fifth-seeded Howell-Matawan 5-4 in the quarterfinals of the Handchen Cup at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Manasquan-Point Beach (8-8-1) has won four out of its last five games, and has defeated Howell-Matawan in each of...
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter. They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining. Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets. The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season. Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Old Tappan captures first-ever sectional title on fifth attempt
Imagine this sequence if you will. You’re a freshman, and a highly touted one at that; eager to start your high school athletic career and meet and exceed the expectations that come along with that status.
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
