PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter. They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining. Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets. The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season. Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO