Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies join in Payson trench rescue
PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to rescue a man trapped in an excavation trench. Payson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, the agency posted on social media Wednesday evening. The incident came in a deep trench on a construction site in the area of 1400 S 300 W.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 8, dies after fall from slide at his Tooele County school
STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy has died after he was critically injured Monday in a fall from a schoolyard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park. The boy has been identified by friends of the family as Dallin Cunningham. A GoFundMe...
ABC 4
8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele County Playground
Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School playground on Monday, Feb. 6. 8-Year-old Dies After Falling Off Slide at Tooele …. Family and friends remember the 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a slide...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Salt Lake City
A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. Crews Called to Possible Toxic Cloud in Spanish Fork. Emergency crews in...
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
kjzz.com
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
kslnewsradio.com
Possible changes to schools could be coming in Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY — Changes could potentially be coming to schools in the Salt Lake City School District. The Board of Education for the Salt Lake City School District held a meeting Tuesday night to decide on the future of some of the schools in the district, including all of the elementary schools.
Gephardt Daily
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Murray intersection; police seek public’s help
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police are asking for the public’s help after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. A driver remained at the scene after the 5:53 a.m. accident occurred, which happened at 4500 South and 500 West. But investigators believe there...
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
Eagle Mountain City places decoys to show deer where to cross highway
If you’re driving down Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain and turn your head to the side, you might see two deer standing in a field.
Gephardt Daily
U.S. Postal Service offers reward of up to $50K after employee robbed in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a Postal Service employee. The suspect pictured is believed to be the robber,...
KSLTV
Car ends up in embankment after driving recklessly through Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — A pursuit in Salt Lake County ended Tuesday afternoon after the driver struck another vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop and slid down an embankment. The incident began when an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation noticed a truck driving recklessly on...
Comments / 1