West Valley City, UT

ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies join in Payson trench rescue

PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to rescue a man trapped in an excavation trench. Payson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, the agency posted on social media Wednesday evening. The incident came in a deep trench on a construction site in the area of 1400 S 300 W.
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Boy, 8, dies after fall from slide at his Tooele County school

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy has died after he was critically injured Monday in a fall from a schoolyard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park. The boy has been identified by friends of the family as Dallin Cunningham. A GoFundMe...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final vote will be Monday. Crews Called to Possible Toxic Cloud in Spanish Fork. Emergency crews in...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
OGDEN, UT

