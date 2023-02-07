ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man accused of raping victim in 2020; arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On June 12, 2020, Monroe Police were dispatched to a sexual abuse complaint on Erin Street. Upon arrival, authorities contacted the female victim, who appeared to be visibly shaking and crying uncontrollably.

According to authorities, a cab driver arrived at the victim’s residence unannounced and asked if she needed transportation and the victim replied that she needed a ride. After the victim informed the cab driver that she was going to get dressed so they can leave the premises, he allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom and commanded that in order for her to receive transportation, the victim had to perform sexual acts on him.

The cab driver then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in her bedroom. With the victim having health issues, it was difficult for her to defend herself. Officers went on to identify the suspect as Michael Jerome Jenkins and made contact with him.

According to Jenkins, he never entered the victim’s home and volunteered to submit a DNA sample. The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory Certified Report Results revealed that Jenkins’ DNA was present inside the victim’s bedroom, confirming the victim’s story. An arrest warrant was obtained for Jenkins for Second-Degree Rape and Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling.

On February 7, 2023, authorities confirmed that Jenkins was taken into custody and his bond was set at $51,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023.

