ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer taken to hospital after Baltimore County police-involved crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a police-involved crash in Baltimore County. At approximately 5:50AM, officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a "departmental crash." Once at the scene, officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy