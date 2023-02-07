Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public School Officials announced the closure of several schools in the area as police search for an armed man. Wednesday, February 8, officers were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a "person in crisis" situation. A firearm was discharged while...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police search for gunman who shot victim in back as he walked away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance video of a shooting in Baltimore in January in an attempt to find the person who shot a victim in the back. The shooting happened on January 4 in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by fleeing suspect identified, driver charged, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect accused in a deadly crash while trying to elude police in northeast Baltimore Wednesday has been identified by investigators as Shawn Lee Brunson, 33. According to the Baltimore Police Department, Brunson was driving the stolen car when it crashed into another vehicle, at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Authorities: One dead, five hurt in Baltimore house collapses after cars crash into home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person has died and five people injured when two cars crashed into each other, and then a house on the corner of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street Wednesday night, according to first responders. Police said the house collapsed and debris hit a pedestrian.
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick County woman held without bail after fifth vehicle theft since December: police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Frederick remains behind bars after being caught with a stolen vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it was the fifth time that she had been found with a stolen vehicle since December 2022. 32-year-old Heather...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
foxbaltimore.com
Human remains found in Owings Mills, say Baltimore County Police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say human remains were found in Owings Mills. Police say that officers were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. on February 6 for a report of human remains discovered in a brush area near the roadway.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer taken to hospital after Baltimore County police-involved crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a police-involved crash in Baltimore County. At approximately 5:50AM, officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a "departmental crash." Once at the scene, officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
foxbaltimore.com
What if you won $1,000 a day for life? | Baltimore Co. resident claims life-changing prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Can you imagine winning $1,000 each day for life?. A lucky Baltimore County player purchased the winning ticket from Chadwick Liquors in Baltimore for Wednesday's Cash4Life drawing. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a...
foxbaltimore.com
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County Sheriff's Office K9 dies in retirement after years of service
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced, Bosco, a police K9 died in retirement after an extensive career. The Sheriff’s Office says Bosco was a multi-purpose patrol, explosive, and gun detection K9 and had many criminal apprehensions and gun recoveries. The most memorable recovery from...
Comments / 0