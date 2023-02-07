ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Multi-vehicle crash at Murray intersection leaves pedestrian dead

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray authorities are no longer looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023, on westbound 4500 South at the 500 West intersection, according to a statement from the Murray City Police Department. The lanes remained fully closed through most of the morning commute.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy