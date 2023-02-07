Read full article on original website
KUTV
Multi-vehicle crash at Murray intersection leaves pedestrian dead
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray authorities are no longer looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023, on westbound 4500 South at the 500 West intersection, according to a statement from the Murray City Police Department. The lanes remained fully closed through most of the morning commute.
KSLTV
Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
Person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash
A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
KSLTV
One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions
HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40
HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
KUTV
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
KSLTV
Man found dead at Park City apartment complex
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
KSLTV
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
ksl.com
2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Couple fights back after car dealership plans neighborhood expansion
In June 2021, Talia and Maxwell Walker bought and renovated what they hoped would be their dream home in South Salt Lake.
kslnewsradio.com
Allowing deputies to hear 911 calls is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
