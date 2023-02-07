A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO