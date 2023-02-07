Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
Indiana police officer gets probation, suspended license after OWI plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a central Indiana police officer to probation after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while endangering a person in a November 2022 incident. Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2023 after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
WLFI.com
LPD: Woman called police from the back seat of a car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony criminal confinement charges after a woman called police from the back seat of a vehicle reporting she was in a car against her will. Around 12 a.m. Tuesday police were advised of the emergency call. Police found the car at...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home. Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April...
cbs4indy.com
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive.
Criminal justice expert, former officer reacts to IMPD bodycam video of man shot in grandma's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Anthony Maclin continues to call for three things after he was shot by IMPD officers while asleep in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. They want unedited officer body camera footage, for the officers — five-year veteran Carl Chandler, four-year veteran Lucas Riley and three-year veteran Alexander Gregory — to be fired and for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to criminally charge those officers.
Fox 59
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota Priuses …. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota Priuses across Monroe County. Indianapolis Housing Agency sued over data breach. Indianapolis Housing Agency sued over data breach. Catalytic converter thieves targeting...
COURT DOCS: Affairs, kidnapping and court fraud named in missing person case
Nearly 10 years after a Muncie woman went missing after a family reunion, police have a woman in custody in connection with the case.
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster
Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
WISH-TV
Why cops release police shooting video when they could keep it behind closed doors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released all of the videos of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. News 8 Investigative reporter Richard Essex was told that a committee composed of several dozen people from all racial and gender backgrounds decides what video is released and how it is presented.
WLFI.com
64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
WTHR
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
Anthony Maclin's attorneys sent a tort claim notice to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. He was never arrested in the incident.
Silver Alert declared for missing 35-year-old Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Hendricks County woman who has been missing for over two weeks. Brittany Wallace, 35, was last seen in Plainfield around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She is described as a 5-foot, 5-inch, 300-pound white female with red hair and brown eyes.
WTHR
