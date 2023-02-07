ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday

Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere

As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. It makes a difference: Research shows that private tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
CNBC

Here are the 6 best life insurance companies of 2023

For many people, life insurance is a necessary part of their financial plan. It can help protect your family financially or pay off debt if you pass away unexpectedly. It can give you peace of mind, and it can also help you leave a financial legacy. However, life insurance can...
CNBC

How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement

An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.
Benzinga

Why ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Is Trading Higher

ConocoPhillips COP shares are trading higher by 2.02% to $109.66 during Tuesday's session. Strength is potentially in sympathy with BP plc and amid strength in crude oil futures for the session. BP shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. The company also announced it's committed...
CNBC

Under Armour raises outlook as company defends high inventory level

Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT). This represents 7.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 8.29% of the company, a decrease in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.

