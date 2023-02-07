Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/8/23–2/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/8/23–2/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8–9. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/25/23–2/7/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 25 through Feb. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper woman pleads guilty to pointing gun at ex-boyfriend
CASPER, Wyo. — Prosecutors are recommending a 3- to 5-year prison term for a Casper woman who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend last summer. Brook Catherine Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Casper man sentenced to 12–15 years in meth, fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified by the state as a top-tier dealer in a meth and fentanyl drug distribution conspiracy was sentenced Thursday to 12–15 years in state prison. Xavier Bynum, 26, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District...
Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
Natrona County Commissioners to consider light industrial plat off Salt Creek Highway
CASPER, Wyo. — This evening, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will consider a request by Columbia Parking LP for a preliminary plat of three lots totaling just over 20 acres to be zoned for light industrial use. The plat will be part of a Sandhill Center subdivision.
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Mills ends with wreck in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — When a Mills police officer saw a car speeding and driving erratically in the early morning hours on Sunday, the officer attempted to pull the motorist over. What followed was not a routine traffic stop, but rather a chase through the streets of Mills that ended when the driver eventually crashed in Casper.
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
City Council gives Casper Police Department OK to participate in DOJ’s seized asset sharing program
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 7–0 to authorize the Casper Police Department to participate in a federal seized asset sharing program. Councilors Brandy Haskins and Michael Bond were not in attendance. The council’s vote authorizes the Casper PD to participate in a Department...
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
Natrona County students show skills during 2023 Science Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — Elementary, middle and high school students from across the region showed off their science knowledge and skills during the 2023 District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan. 28. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students gathered at Casper College to compete...
Casper City Council to consider wild turkey feeding ban at request of Wyoming Game and Fish
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asked the Casper City Council to consider supporting a ban on feeding wild turkeys. Biologist Brandon Werner told the City Council that feeding wild turkeys increases congregating among the birds and can aggravate problems involving them.
Family Game Night hosted by Natrona County Prevention Coalition fast approaching
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center will soon host the eighth annual Family Game Night. The event is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 East K St. The theme...
Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
