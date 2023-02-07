ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/8/23–2/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/8/23–2/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8–9. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper woman pleads guilty to pointing gun at ex-boyfriend

CASPER, Wyo. — Prosecutors are recommending a 3- to 5-year prison term for a Casper woman who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend last summer. Brook Catherine Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Casper man sentenced to 12–15 years in meth, fentanyl conspiracy

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified by the state as a top-tier dealer in a meth and fentanyl drug distribution conspiracy was sentenced Thursday to 12–15 years in state prison. Xavier Bynum, 26, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District...
Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
Natrona County students show skills during 2023 Science Fair

CASPER, Wyo. — Elementary, middle and high school students from across the region showed off their science knowledge and skills during the 2023 District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan. 28. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students gathered at Casper College to compete...
Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
