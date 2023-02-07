ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State



WISH-TV

Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

High wind warning calls for gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Indianapolis area and much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events

BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – Last week INDOT shared a video featuring Elsadig Ibrahim, who plays a key role in making sure I-69 Finish Line construction north of State Road 144 stays on track. In the coming weeks, officials will be posting short profiles of other teammates who work in various capacities on the project.
INDIANA STATE

