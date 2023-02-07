Read full article on original website
Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
High wind warning calls for gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Indianapolis area and much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.
Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
2,000 Tri-State residents without power amidst high winds
Wind gusts up to 60 mph have been recorded in the Tri-State while the entire region is under a High Wind Warning.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘He’s never spent a night outside’: Indiana wallaby safe at home after overnight adventure
HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you didn’t know there was a wallaby living in Hillsdale before, chances are you found out about him Monday. That’s when Rocko decided to have a little adventure. “He’s never spent a night outside,” owner Melinda Hughes said. Rocko has been a member of the Hughes family for the past […]
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – Last week INDOT shared a video featuring Elsadig Ibrahim, who plays a key role in making sure I-69 Finish Line construction north of State Road 144 stays on track. In the coming weeks, officials will be posting short profiles of other teammates who work in various capacities on the project.
