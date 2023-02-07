ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population

Several states are attempting to pass wealth taxes. As we noted this week, this effort is silly and doomed, as history and math demonstrate. California legislators are attempting to top all the others, however, as only they on the extreme-left coast know how. They are trying to do something even more astonishing, kooky, and obviously unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Cruella’ SOTU outfit cost $500 and was supposed to look like the China balloon, her staff reveal

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s so-called “Cruella” outfit at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address cost $495 and was intended to be a reference to the Chinese spy balloon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Republican representative has revealed.Ms Greene, wearing a white fur-trimmed coat, heckled Mr Biden several times during his speech on Tuesday, with her attire garnering a lot of attention on social media. A number of Twitter users compared the coat to the one worn by the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil or the White Witch of Narnia.On Overland, the Peruvian alpaca wool coat can be...
GEORGIA STATE
USA Diario

Several U.S. states to raise wages in 2023

In 41 urban areas in the United States, new basic wage figures will apply in 2023 as a result of work. The cities are located in 27 states of the country and their residents will benefit from higher quotas of what they received in 2022.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

The United States’ First Women Judges, 1870-1960

Between 1870 and 1960, at least 120 women served as judges in the United States. At the time of their service, these path-breakers attracted significant attention because they seemed to embody the promise and perils of women’s increasing political and professional power. Today nearly all are forgotten. The Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy