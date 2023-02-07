Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne.

“It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 for six months .

“We had a stormwater pipe that was leaking water and sediment,” LeJeune explained. “It turned into a sink hole. We were able to fill that, but that was a temporary fix. This actually is fixing the actual drainage.”

A kayak launch will also be added, but Rick Fine who visits the park almost daily says he’s not happy it’s closing during the busiest time of year.

“I think it’s a waste of time and a waste of money,” Fine said. “This is like my number one go to place.”

Just north of the park work continues at Daphne’s public boat launch. A kayak launch is going in along with updates to the pier and the existing launch. The parking lot is also being redesigned with work expected to wrap up later this month.

“We had done improvements to the boat launch years ago dredging the channel so larger boats can come in and out, we replaced channel markers so it’s easier for people to navigate and now this is just the next step of improving that,” Mayor LeJeune said.

Further north, work began last November on the city’s Bayfront Park. Street parking, road resurfacing and utility upgrades are all part of the multimillion project. Pier updates and an amphitheater will be added in future phases. Bayfront Park isn’t expected to reopen until first of next year.

Mayor LeJeune says improving these parks is important as the city looks ahead to the future.

“It’s quality of life,” he said. “They have a great place they can bring people to and say hey look what Daphne is doing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.