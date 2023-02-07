ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Safety concerns, drainage work shuts down Daphne park for 6 months

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rs5HV_0kfY3MUC00

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Concrete is chipped away beneath the pier at May Day Park in Daphne.

“It was damaged from some storm debris hitting underneath it, some support pieces of concrete have broken loose,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Those safety concerns and major drainage improvements are forcing the park to close February 13 for six months .

“We had a stormwater pipe that was leaking water and sediment,” LeJeune explained. “It turned into a sink hole. We were able to fill that, but that was a temporary fix. This actually is fixing the actual drainage.”

A kayak launch will also be added, but Rick Fine who visits the park almost daily says he’s not happy it’s closing during the busiest time of year.

“I think it’s a waste of time and a waste of money,” Fine said. “This is like my number one go to place.”

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

Just north of the park work continues at Daphne’s public boat launch. A kayak launch is going in along with updates to the pier and the existing launch. The parking lot is also being redesigned with work expected to wrap up later this month.

“We had done improvements to the boat launch years ago dredging the channel so larger boats can come in and out, we replaced channel markers so it’s easier for people to navigate and now this is just the next step of improving that,” Mayor LeJeune said.

Further north, work began last November on the city’s Bayfront Park. Street parking, road resurfacing and utility upgrades are all part of the multimillion project. Pier updates and an amphitheater will be added in future phases. Bayfront Park isn’t expected to reopen until first of next year.

Mayor LeJeune says improving these parks is important as the city looks ahead to the future.

“It’s quality of life,” he said. “They have a great place they can bring people to and say hey look what Daphne is doing.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Johnson Road West to be closed for 1 week starting Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Johnson Road West between Jeff Hamilton Road and Airport Boulevard will be closed for approximately one week beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for “utility relocation work.” The closure on Johnson Road West is 0.9 miles north of Jeff Hamilton Road and 1.6 miles south of Airport Boulevard, according to the release. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Added safety measures ahead of Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Perdido Beach Boulevard on Fat Tuesday, the city will be taking extra precautions to protect people walking in the parade. One precaution will be requiring all float drivers to take a breathalyzer test before the parade. Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting took place at a home on the 7000 block of Gloster Court off Cody Road in West Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Report: Brake failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash

Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
SEMMES, AL
alabama.gov

Bay Minette Field Office: Combined Teams, One Goal

BAY MINETTE, Ala – On Wednesday, January 18, I visited the Bay Minette Field Office located at 209 Rain Drive, which shares a space with the Bureau’s Baldwin Day Reporting Center Lite in a combined building. This field officeaccommodates the needs of Baldwin County’s probationers, parolees and DRC...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

City of Prichard cuts ribbon on reopened community center

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time. After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back. During […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy