WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Breaking: 49ers Have Reportedly Chosen Their New Defensive Coordinator
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is expected to lead the San Francisco 49ers' defense next season as the defensive coordinator, ESPN's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks formally interviewed with the team on Monday. The hire comes one week after former 49ers ...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Texans Target Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator
The highly-sought after assistant, Chris Harris, has been getting calls about becoming a defensive coordinator, most recently from DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon by signing a former Michigan and Rutgers defensive tackle.
Get to Know New Titans’ Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly
The Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Kelly has had a long football journey to reach this point. Here's the story on his journey from college defensive line to being an NFL offensive coordinator.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Dolphins hire veteran assistant Butch Barry to coach offensive line
Dolphins hire Butch Barry as new offensive line coach
CBS Sports
Niners hiring ex-Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks as next defensive coordinator, per report
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was passed over by the franchise for the full-time gig, and now, the defensive mind is taking his talents to San Francisco. Wilks will now end up leading the No. 1 defense in the NFL from this past season, as the 49ers are expected to name him their next defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media.
