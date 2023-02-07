Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was passed over by the franchise for the full-time gig, and now, the defensive mind is taking his talents to San Francisco. Wilks will now end up leading the No. 1 defense in the NFL from this past season, as the 49ers are expected to name him their next defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO