Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)
Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
KMBC.com
Papa Johns crafts the 'Mama Kelce' Super Bowl pizza exclusively for Kansas City and Philadelphia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new item with a "Mama Kelce" endorsement is available only in Philly and Kansas City. For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will compete against each other. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have put...
3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night
Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster says Philly Cheesesteaks aren’t the best – he’s not wrong
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster had fighting words for the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans during Opening Night at Super Bowl 57 on Monday Night. "Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly," the wide receiver said. Well, he's not wrong. The best cheesesteaks aren't in Philly,...
Why this KC barbecue restaurant is especially meaningful to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has a fond place in his palate for Kansas City’s Jack Stack Barbecue.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
7 Iconic Philly Foods to Devour on Super Bowl Sunday
Cheesesteaks are only the beginning.
Go Birds! Philadelphia vernacular takes over Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl
"Go Birds!" is something we hear all the time in Philadelphia, but it's also quickly becoming part of the vernacular in Phoenix as Eagles transplants and fans take over the city ahead of the Super Bowl.
South Philly bar that has gained a reputation amongst Chiefs fans announces it will be closed Super Bowl Sunday
Patrons of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia were gearing up to witness their beloved Kansas City Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. Instead, the establishment, lovingly dubbed “Arrowhead East” will sit empty. In a sea of Kelly Green, Big Charlie’s is a...
Tasting Table
When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'
You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Is Super Bowl rigged? Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to duck conspiracy theory
A lot of silly things are discussed during Opening Night at the Super Bowl. One of them making the rounds this year is the conspiracy theory that NFL games are rigged. Scripted, to be exact. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So of course, someone had to bring...
Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia won’t host Super Bowl party: reports
A South Philadelphia bar that has long welcomed Kansas City Chiefs fans will close for the team’s Super Bowl showdown against the hometown Eagles on Sunday, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. Big Charlie’s Saloon, located at 1953 S. 11th St. in South Philadelphia, announced the decision on...
