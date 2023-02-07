ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Notion He Won't Retire In Same Offseason As Tom Brady

By Lauren Merola
 2 days ago

Former quarterback Tom Brady and former edge rusher J.J. Watt retired from the NFL this offseason and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years' time.

Both will share the stage in Canton, Ohio as first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2028.

After Brady announced his retirement, speculation surged that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — another clear first-ballot inductee — would not retire as to not play second fiddle to Brady during their enshrinement. Rodgers denied the entirety of that stance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"The idea that I wouldn't want to share a stage [at the Hall of Fame] with Tom Brady and J.J. Watt, I think, is ridiculous," Rodgers said.

The 39-year-old has not decided if he will return for the 2023 season.

Rodgers is embarking on a "darkness retreat," as he said on the show, where he'll spend four days and nights in total darkness to "do a little self-reflection in some isolation" which he feels will bring him to his "final" decision.

Rodgers completed his 18th season in the NFL, all with the Packers. He's completed 5,001-of-7,660 passes (65.3%) for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. He has one Super Bowl ring from defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

If Rodgers walks away from the gridiron, he'll leave $60 million guaranteed on the table.

"That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things my future," he said.

