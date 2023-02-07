ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage after alleged incident at Arizona hotel

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin's behavior in a hotel Sunday night.The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman."Michael Irvin will not be part of NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage," NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said.In interviews with Dallas' 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said the conversation...
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint

Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
The average 2023 Super Bowl ticket price is reportedly the second-highest ever

Thinking about making a last minute trip to Glendale, AZ, to catch the Super Bowl in person? I hope you got your coins up, because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It’s not too late to get a ticket for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but prices just to get into State Farm Stadium are starting at more than $4,000 and range all the up to $400,000 for a suite on resell sites.
