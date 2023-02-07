River Radamus places fourth in Alpine combined at first men’s event of the 2023 FIS World Alpine Ski Championships

Read full article on original website
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Mikaela Shiffrin ties modern record with world championships super-G silver
Marta Bassino beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women’s super-G on Wednesday and give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships, with her American rival settling for silver. Shiffrin, who won super-G gold in 2019 and bronze two years ago, led Bassino by three-tenths of...
Russia stripped as host of 2025 swimming world championships
Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships, with Singapore awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
US skiers to wear climate-change themed race suits at world championships
U.S. Ski & Snowboard, in partnership with Kappa and Protect Our Winters, recently announced a race suit designed to elevate climate change as a priority for snowsports. The Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team will wear the suit, modeled by Truckee-Tahoe local Travis Ganong, in front of the world during the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Meribel-Courchevel, France Feb. 6-19.
Eagle Climbing and Fitness athletes shine at American Scholastic Climbing League regional championships
Eagle Valley climbers took second place in the girls high school division of last Saturday’s American Scholastic Climbing League (ASCL) Western Slope regional championships, held at Eagle Climbing and Fitness. The event saw nine Eagle Climbing and Fitness athletes, representing all four area high schools, qualify for the ASCL state championships on Feb. 25.
Radamus and Negomir lead Americans in super-G at FIS World Alpine Ski Championships
For the first time this season, a men’s super-G was not won by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde or Marco Odermatt. Canadian James Crawford pulled off the upset to win Thursday’s world championships super-G in Courchevel, France with a time of 1 minute, 7.22 seconds, 0.01 seconds ahead of Kilde. Alexis Pinturault, who won the Alpine combined on his home mountain on Tuesday, rounded out the podium and Marco Odermatt — winner of four of the six super-Gs on the World Cup circuit and a podium placer in 13 of the last 16 — placed fourth, 0.11 behind the Frenchman.
The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for the Ultimate Snowy Getaway
Peak ski season is here, which means it’s time to plan that snowy getaway you’ve been contemplating. There are plenty of stunning alpine escapes throughout the U.S., but the best ski resorts aren’t just about time spent racing down the slopes. Yes, you want to make sure you’ve chosen a spot with great runs, and you’ll want to ensure there are level-appropriate options for you and the other travelers in your group, depending on your ski level. The top ski resorts, however, should also offer lots to do when you’re not wearing skis, whether it’s other snowy activities like snowshoeing or snowmobiling, or perhaps just a lovely gondola ride to take in the dreamy scenery.
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
Alpine skiing-Canada's Crawford wins super-G gold by slimmest of margins
COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's James Crawford won the men's super-G by the slimmest of margins in a stunning upset at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.
Olympic forerunners, for your information – skiing and sliding’s safety squads
In the International Ski Federation (FIS), the International Luge Federation (FIL), and the International Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation (IBSF), top competition requires a particular class of athletes to hurry up and wait as […]
Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.
