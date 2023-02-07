Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.

19 HOURS AGO