9to5Mac
Twitter goes down worldwide just minutes after launching expanded tweet counts [U: Fixed]
Shortly after Twitter launched its huge increase in max character count to 4,000 today, many users aren’t able to tweet this afternoon. It’s unclear for now if the two are related but the timing comes right after a notable spike in long tweets. This story is supported by...
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
Google Lens to gain 'search your screen' AI tool for Android phones
Google announced a slew of improvements coming to Google Lens and its multisearch tool.
Engadget
Twitter will now remember your tab preference on Android and iOS
When Twitter introduced its curated at the start of this year, the feature shipped with an oversight. If you closed the Twitter app or web client after switching to the platform’s reverse chronological “Following” timeline, both would default back to the For You feed after you came back. At the , Twitter took an initial step to address that oversight, tweaking the web client to remember the tab you left off at before closing your tabs. At the time, the company said a similar fix was “coming soon” for Android and iOS. That fix is now available.
How to Spoof Your GPS Location on iPhone
Location spoofing is a technology that is used to fool a device into thinking it is in a different location than it actually is. The most common way to spoof a location is through a Location spoofing tool (Free tools available on Appstore) You can also use a [virtual private network (VPN) to spoof your current location.
9to5Mac
Apple highlights 8 ways to keep kids safer online with iPhone and iPad
In honor of Safer Internet Day, Apple has shared a list of features and tips to provide a more secure and private experience for kids on devices like iPhone and iPad. Along with 8 ways to stay safer, Apple has highlighted its dedicated educational hub for parents and families plus a new free Today at Apple session called “Your Kids and Their Devices.”
9to5Mac
Rumor suggests iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature an even brighter display
A new rumor suggests Apple could upgrade the display in the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max this year to be even brighter. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness, but this rumor suggests that peak brightness could increase to 2500 nits this year…. iPhone...
Android 14 could bring app cloning to Pixel phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.
9to5Mac
Under-screen Face ID patent describes what could be a next-generation Dynamic Island
An Apple patent granted today appears to describe a new approach to under-screen Face ID, which could also allow the company to embed additional sensors into an iPhone display. The patent seemingly describes an evolution of the Dynamic Island approach, but applied in a more flexible way …. Background. Apple’s...
9to5Mac
Halide adds ’Neural Telephoto’ to give enhanced zoom for non-Pro iPhone users
The popular camera app Halide introduced support for the new virtual 2x zoom for the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now with its first update of 2023, Halide is rolling out a new feature called “Neural Telephoto,” which enhances zoomed photos for non-Pro iPhone users. Halide’s Neural Telephoto...
Here’s how the creator of the first USB-C iPhone future-proofed AirPods Pro [Video]
Robotics engineer Ken Pillonel was the first to transform iPhone to work with a USB-C port in 2021. Since then he created a way to do the same for the AirPods case and even open-sourced his process. Now Ken is back with the first USB-C AirPods Pro. Here’s how he did it and how you can too if you’re adventurous enough.
9to5Mac
Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets a fresh world to explore, create, and learn with new Islands toy
Continuing on with monthly major updates, the award-winning kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom is out today with its latest big release, the Islands toy. The new ocean world is designed to encourage growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, sorting, sharing, collecting, and more. Today’s release comes...
9to5Mac
Flipboard for iOS and Android gets Notes feature to share ideas and create conversation
Popular customizable media app Flipboard is out with an update today that makes it fun and easy to connect with others. The new Notes feature is now available on Flipboard for iOS and Android. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution...
9to5Mac
Why ‘Apple Watch Series X’ rumors should be treated with skepticism (for now)
A pair of recent rumors (with contradicting timelines) have suggested that Apple could overhaul the Apple Watch lineup with the introduction of a so-called “Apple Watch Series X.”. Here’s why we’d treat these rumors with a major dose of skepticism, even though it’s totally possible Apple releases an “Apple...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
TechRadar
How to screen record on an iPhone
Screen recording on an iPhone is pretty simple, but you need to take a few steps to make it easily accessible. While Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, it's certainly easier to find the screen record feature on Android phones. Below, we've started our step-by-step guide with instructions on how to set up a shortcut by adding it to your Control Center to make the process quicker the next time you need it.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp working on new feature to transcribe audio messages into text
The popular messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will transcribe audio messages into text. As a result, users who are not fans of listening to audio messages will be able to simply read the content of such messages as regular text. Audio transcription feature coming to...
9to5Mac
Chat AI tech will eventually make Siri smarter, but not anytime soon [Opinion]
Chat AI tech is without a doubt the most exciting thing to have happened in the world of technology for quite some time – providing answers to questions, writing essays, generating working code, or even passing an MBA exam through a conversational UI. Microsoft announced that a version of...
9to5Mac
Twitter redefines what makes a tweet with supersized 4,000-character limit
Following up after launching Twitter Blue in three more countries this morning, the platform has made a big change to tweets this afternoon. The new max for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US has been supersized all the way up to 4,000 characters. This story is supported by Mosyle, the...
