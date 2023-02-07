Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Related
WNYT
Proposed homeless shelter for Saratoga Springs still has no location
A proposed new shelter for homeless people in Saratoga Springs remains without a home. Shelters of Saratoga dropped its plan last week to build the shelter near Spa Catholic, after a petition citing safety concerns. The city says it’s forming a group of people to decide where the shelter should...
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Tuesday, February 7, through Wednesday, February 8. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s during this time.
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs City Council to resume heated public meeting
The Saratoga Springs City Council will resume a meeting at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Thursday evening. Its regular meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night. The meeting was supposed to focus on plans for a homeless shelter in the city. However, it started to spiral after arguments between one person giving public comment and other people attending the meeting.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
WNYT
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire
Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
Code Blue public commented halted after heated exchange
The Saratoga Springs City Council public comment period was halted Tuesday evening after a heated exchange between Black Lives Matter protestors and elected officials.
WNYT
Albany community leaders meet to discuss ending violence
How do you rebuild a community plagued with violence? That’s what Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, is trying to figure out. Scavio, along with Pastors on Patrol, hosted a meeting to address the violence. His pizza shop has been in...
5 things to know this Thursday, February 9
One more day until Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more rain and some slight icing up north. Make sure to pack your rain gear as you head out for the day!
WNYT
Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return
Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
WNYT
Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth
Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
WNYT
The Greater Good: Heart Line success, cupcake competition fundraiser
Heartline was a success. More than 300 calls came in from our viewers with questions about heart health. Our panel of cardiologists at Capital Cardiology were more than happy to field those questions. NewsChannel 13 was honored to be part of this important event. NAMI in Berkshire County hosting Cupcake...
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
WNYT
Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him
Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
WNYT
The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized
Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
Comments / 1