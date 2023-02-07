ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Tuesday, February 7, through Wednesday, February 8. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s during this time.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs City Council to resume heated public meeting

The Saratoga Springs City Council will resume a meeting at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Thursday evening. Its regular meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night. The meeting was supposed to focus on plans for a homeless shelter in the city. However, it started to spiral after arguments between one person giving public comment and other people attending the meeting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire

Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany community leaders meet to discuss ending violence

How do you rebuild a community plagued with violence? That’s what Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, is trying to figure out. Scavio, along with Pastors on Patrol, hosted a meeting to address the violence. His pizza shop has been in...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return

Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth

Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: Heart Line success, cupcake competition fundraiser

Heartline was a success. More than 300 calls came in from our viewers with questions about heart health. Our panel of cardiologists at Capital Cardiology were more than happy to field those questions. NewsChannel 13 was honored to be part of this important event. NAMI in Berkshire County hosting Cupcake...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open

The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him

Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized

Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
ALBANY, NY

