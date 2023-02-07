Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch 7 just dropped to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal
Forget the Apple Watch 8 — the still-excellent Apple Watch 7 has slashed $90 off its price at Walmart.
AOL Corp
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's at its lowest price to date
SAVE $109: As of Jan. 19, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) is marked down to $390 instead of $499 at Walmart. That's 22% in savings and a new all-time low price. Just a wee four months old, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been through...
9to5Mac
Twitter goes down worldwide just minutes after launching expanded tweet counts [U: Fixed]
Shortly after Twitter launched its huge increase in max character count to 4,000 today, many users aren’t able to tweet this afternoon. It’s unclear for now if the two are related but the timing comes right after a notable spike in long tweets. This story is supported by...
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
46 iPhone settings you should probably turn off right now
The iPhone is a phenomenal device, but with each new iteration of iOS, we have more and more settings to contend with. If only there were a comprehensive guide to how to tweak the default configuration to get the best performance and battery life from our phone. Well, a recent...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
CNET
Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using
Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
Cult of Mac
Apple Pay Later could launch next month with iOS 16.4 [Updated]
Apple Pay Later reportedly has entered beta testing among Apple’s retail store employees, signaling that the “buy now, pay later” service is nearing public release. The move comes months after Apple announced the financing option at its Worldwide Developers Conference last June. Pay for your transactions over...
9to5Mac
Apple highlights 8 ways to keep kids safer online with iPhone and iPad
In honor of Safer Internet Day, Apple has shared a list of features and tips to provide a more secure and private experience for kids on devices like iPhone and iPad. Along with 8 ways to stay safer, Apple has highlighted its dedicated educational hub for parents and families plus a new free Today at Apple session called “Your Kids and Their Devices.”
9to5Mac
iPhone Ultra design imagined based on titanium Apple Watch Ultra
Expectations are growing for Apple to debut a titanium iPhone as well as a new Ultra tier for its smartphone in the next couple of years. While there’s no certainty of how that will manifest, a new rendering visualizes what it would look like if the Apple Watch Ultra design was directly translated to iPhone.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
9to5Mac
Twitter redefines what makes a tweet with supersized 4,000-character limit
Following up after launching Twitter Blue in three more countries this morning, the platform has made a big change to tweets this afternoon. The new max for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US has been supersized all the way up to 4,000 characters. This story is supported by Mosyle, the...
9to5Mac
Why ‘Apple Watch Series X’ rumors should be treated with skepticism (for now)
A pair of recent rumors (with contradicting timelines) have suggested that Apple could overhaul the Apple Watch lineup with the introduction of a so-called “Apple Watch Series X.”. Here’s why we’d treat these rumors with a major dose of skepticism, even though it’s totally possible Apple releases an “Apple...
9to5Mac
Super Bowl LVII: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device
Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 with the Kansas City Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Follow along for several ways to watch the Super Bowl including free on Apple TV, iPhone, or any device. We’ll also cover the Apple Music halftime show details. This story...
Here’s how the creator of the first USB-C iPhone future-proofed AirPods Pro [Video]
Robotics engineer Ken Pillonel was the first to transform iPhone to work with a USB-C port in 2021. Since then he created a way to do the same for the AirPods case and even open-sourced his process. Now Ken is back with the first USB-C AirPods Pro. Here’s how he did it and how you can too if you’re adventurous enough.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs
The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
9to5Mac
Netflix password sharing rules hit new countries; how to check who has access to your account
Netflix has announced an update on its efforts to crack down on password sharing. In a blog post published today, Netflix explained that “over 100 million households are sharing accounts,” which impacts its “ability to invest in great new TV and films.”. With that in mind, Netflix...
Apple execs talk M2 Max: Design and development, pro workflows, media engine, more
In a new interview, tech YouTuber Andru Edwards was able to sit down with three leaders at Apple. The talk covers a deeper look at the new M2 Pro/Max Apple Silicon, design with a team-focused approach, pro workflows, battery efficiency, putting more powerful chips in smaller devices, the neural and media engines, and more.
Apple could be planning an even more expensive iPhone
What if the iPhone 15 Ultra isn't a renamed Pro Max, but something even more expensive?
Comments / 0