ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LI4L6_0kfY2hrY00
Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo jumped out of his car during a traffic stop and ran into the woods near Eastwood drive on Sunday, Feb. 5. Police found his body on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Scott Rodriguez

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said.

Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.

The car's insurance was revoked, police said. They also found 250 grams of heroin in a fanny pack inside the vehicle.

Troopers sent K-9 units and helicopters to track down Maldonaldo but were unsuccessful. They searched his home hoping he'd returned, but he never did.

Investigators found his body Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in the Powdermill Brook area after days of searching. Police did not release a cause of death.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself into police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Leads Police On Chase, Fires Gun Into Air In Dudley: Police

A man in Dudley led police on a chase before firing a gun into the air when cornered by officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. Dudley police were called to Chase Avenue just before noon after someone called police to say the man, whose name was not released, had left the area with a "training gun," officials said. Officers spotted him near Village Street and tried to pull him over, but he sped away.
DUDLEY, MA
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WESTMINSTER, VT
Eyewitness News

Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Trooper, firefighter struck on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell

WARNING: Some may find the content in the article to be disturbing. CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck and seriously injured on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when […]
CROMWELL, CT
Daily Voice

Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras

A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment. Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police. For an...
MANCHESTER, CT
TAPinto.net

Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents: We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes.  “Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself! A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone.  The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTNH

Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
474K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy