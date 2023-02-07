Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo jumped out of his car during a traffic stop and ran into the woods near Eastwood drive on Sunday, Feb. 5. Police found his body on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Scott Rodriguez

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said.

Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.

The car's insurance was revoked, police said. They also found 250 grams of heroin in a fanny pack inside the vehicle.

Troopers sent K-9 units and helicopters to track down Maldonaldo but were unsuccessful. They searched his home hoping he'd returned, but he never did.

Investigators found his body Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in the Powdermill Brook area after days of searching. Police did not release a cause of death.

