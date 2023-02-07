ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay And Uruguay Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

The 2030 tournament will take place 100 years after Uruguay hosted the first ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup across South America.

Referencing this in a speech on Tuesday, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said that "FIFA has the obligation to honor the memory of those who preceded us".

The joint bid of the four South American nations will campaign using the motto: "We are Together 2030".

Claudio Fabian Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, said: "Have no doubt that if we all set out to be venues in 2030 we will achieve it, because we know how we have to work and because we have what we have to have for our countries to be venues of the World Cup."

Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez, said on Twitter on Tuesday that he would like Bolivia to "be part of this dream" too.

Spain and Portugal have also launched a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Further bids from Morocco and Saudi Arabia are likely.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup together

IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

