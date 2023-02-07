ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Fans Slam LeBron James For Calling Himself The GOAT: "MJ Never Had To Say That."

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9fvY_0kfY2W6R00

LeBron James claimed he's the best player to set foot on an NBA court, but fans weren't having it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143qRd_0kfY2W6R00

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is on the verge of making history and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring point record. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is set to collect another accolade in his honored NBA career, overtaking another Lakers legend that will be very happy for him.

LeBron recently talked about this situation, explaining how important it is for him, going further and calling himself the NBA GOAT. During a recent conversation, the Los Angeles Lakers player doubted a little about his position among the all-time greats before calling himself the best player to ever do it .

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” he said.

View the original article to see embedded media.

These words show how confident LeBron is in himself, but not everybody agrees with that. Whenever a conversation about the GOAT comes up, fans always have something to say, and this wasn't an exception.

LeBron James Called Himself The GOAT, And NBA Fans Didn't Like That

NBA fans have an opinion on everything, and this isn't the exception as the King gets closer to making history, but for many of them, it won't be enough to surpass Michael Jordan on their personal lists.

Whether you think LeBron or Jordan is the GOAT, it's way easier to simply appreciate their greatness and stop engaging in debates that hardly ever end in a good way. LeBron will go down as one of the greatest players of all time, although he will be ranked in different positions depending on who you ask about it. Stephen A. Smith thinks he comes close to Michael Jordan , while Charles Barkley places him at 7th on his personal list.

Still, LeBron is about to make history, and we just have to sit down and appreciate it as he collects one more record to his impressive resume. He could do it tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and many fans will be watching the game to see if he gets crowned the all-time scoring King.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 123

Doug Gavinski
2d ago

This is why he only has 3 titles, he is all about himself and his trophies. Other Greats like MJ , Magic, Black Mamba, Bird, Chamberlain and Russell. Those greats put the team first

Reply(4)
16
Cory Young
2d ago

A quote that fits this to a tee: "if u are great at something you will tell everyone, if your are the greatest at something others will tell you". Only LeBron has called himself the GOAT the other players that are actually greater than him have never said they were the greatest only others have told them so.

Reply
6
Michael Ewans
2d ago

He says this stuff and then gets swept in the finals the very next year. This time around he might not even make the playoffs but still talking smack, never mind All-time where Kobe eats his lunch and he can’t even sit at Jordan’s table.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips Kendrick Perkins on Instagram after stunning Nets trade

Kevin Durant is changing teams — but not the way he acts on social media. On Thursday, the same day the Nets traded Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move ahead of the league’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, NBA veteran Etan Thomas remarked how Brooklyn supporters “should be livid” at the organization’s front office in the wake of recent events, which included Kyrie Irving being shipped to the Mavericks last weekend. “I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy