NBA Fans Slam LeBron James For Calling Himself The GOAT: "MJ Never Had To Say That."

LeBron James claimed he's the best player to set foot on an NBA court, but fans weren't having it.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is on the verge of making history and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring point record. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is set to collect another accolade in his honored NBA career, overtaking another Lakers legend that will be very happy for him.

LeBron recently talked about this situation, explaining how important it is for him, going further and calling himself the NBA GOAT. During a recent conversation, the Los Angeles Lakers player doubted a little about his position among the all-time greats before calling himself the best player to ever do it .

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” he said.

These words show how confident LeBron is in himself, but not everybody agrees with that. Whenever a conversation about the GOAT comes up, fans always have something to say, and this wasn't an exception.

NBA fans have an opinion on everything, and this isn't the exception as the King gets closer to making history, but for many of them, it won't be enough to surpass Michael Jordan on their personal lists.

Whether you think LeBron or Jordan is the GOAT, it's way easier to simply appreciate their greatness and stop engaging in debates that hardly ever end in a good way. LeBron will go down as one of the greatest players of all time, although he will be ranked in different positions depending on who you ask about it. Stephen A. Smith thinks he comes close to Michael Jordan , while Charles Barkley places him at 7th on his personal list.

Still, LeBron is about to make history, and we just have to sit down and appreciate it as he collects one more record to his impressive resume. He could do it tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and many fans will be watching the game to see if he gets crowned the all-time scoring King.

