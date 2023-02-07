ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Defense asks for delay in Feb. 17 bail hearing for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj2oZ_0kfY2DZs00

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Lawyers for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen are asking for a delay in a key bail hearing scheduled for next week.

Allen’s defense team filed a motion Tuesday for a continuance for the Feb. 17 hearing as well as a delay for his March trial.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Indiana State Police announced his arrest in October 2022, more than five years after the murders.

Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect

According to the motion, the defense said it has “yet to receive the entirety of discovery” from the state and was “not yet prepared to proceed with the bail hearing.”

Allen’s counsel anticipated receiving the remaining discovery materials by the end of the week and said it lacked “adequate time to review the discovery in preparation for the bail hearing.”

As a result, the defense is asking Special Judge Fran Gull for a delay. If the hearing is continued, the defense acknowledged the court would likely have to push back Allen’s trial, which is scheduled for March 20, 2023.

Last week, prosecutors filed their response to Allen’s petition for bail. The state said its evidence “adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt” in the case.

Here’s what happened during Richard Allen’s hearing in the Delphi case

But Allen’s attorneys have argued that the evidence wasn’t strong enough to keep Allen behind bars as he awaited trial. They’re asking for him to be released or given reasonable bail. He’s been held without bond since his arrest.

Allen last appeared in court on Jan. 13. At that time, Gull said a jury would be convened from outside Carroll County and expressed skepticism that the trial would meet its March 2023 date.

Gull ruled last month that jurors would be brought in from Allen County for the trial, which will remain in Carroll County for logistical reasons.

YAHOO!

Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing

DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled. Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.
DELPHI, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Delphi Murder Suspect Appears Before Court, Gag Order Continues

Richard Allen, the man charged with two accounts of murder, appeared before the Carroll Circuit Court on Jan. 13. Allen was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. This arrest marked an explosive break in the five-year-old Delphi murder case. He was charged with the murder of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14. He pleaded not guilty.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest

HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff's office joins the Flock with new crime-stopping cameras

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office is the last police agency in Greater Lafayette to roll out Flock Safety cameras. The cameras will be placed in high-traffic areas around the county. They record every vehicle that passes by and document the license plate number, make, model and color.
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of Tippecanoe County Jail inmate who died released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail who died Monday has been identified. According to Coroner Carrie Costello, 42-yar-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette died at the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday February 6th. Officials released the name after reaching out to next of kin. The...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit

On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
THORNTOWN, IN
FOX59

Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire

In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
FLORA, IN
FOX59

Inmate death under investigation at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday. Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Lawmakers respond to FOX59, IndyStar investigation into problem bars

INDIANAPOLIS — Our investigation into several problem bars in Marion County with a pattern of high volumes of police runs for violent crime has caught the attention of state lawmakers who have the power to make changes to the current enforcement laws. The response from Republican State Senator Ron Atling, who chairs the public policy […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

