Beyoncé made history last night, becoming the artist with the highest number of Grammy Awards in the ceremony’s 65-year history. She now has 32 wins and 88 nominations, claiming the record from classical music conductor Georg Solti who died in 1997. (Beyoncé, for reference, didn’t get her first nomination until three years after his passing.) Despite her prolific run over the past 23 years, and despite the fact she’s had the firmest grip on music even when she’s not releasing records, only one of these wins is for a song in one of the Grammys so-called “Big Four”: Album of the Year, Song of the Year (which she won in 2011 for “Single Ladies”), Record of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

3 DAYS AGO