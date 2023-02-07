Read full article on original website
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Stevie Wonder’s beloved Grammys performance with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton
2023 Grammys awards: Stevie Wonder performed on Sunday at the 65th annual Grammys awards. Wonder is a big-time Grammys winner. He has won 25 different awards, a lifetime achievement award and is the only person to win album of the year three times in a row. Who is Stevie Wonder? Who is Chris Stapleton? Who is Smokey Robinson?
Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever
For Beyoncé, 32 is the magic number. That's how many Grammys the singer now has, after Renaissance took home the best dance/electronic music album award on Sunday night. She now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins, eclipsing conductor Georg Solti. When accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked God, her family, and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations this year, the most of any other artist, and won four awards: best dance/electronic music album, best R&B song, best traditional R&B performance, and best dance/electronic music recording. The singer, who is set to embark on a stadium tour for Renaissance later this year, is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most lifetime Grammy nominations: 88.
See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release. More from VIBE.comRaheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”Smokey Robinson's New Album, 'Gasms,' Arrives This SpringBerry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year “I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the...
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Grammys Fashion 2023: Doja Cat’s Latex Oil Slick, Lizzo’s Floral Cape & More Must-See Looks
You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of...
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
Grammys 2023 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2023 Grammy Awards take place today (Sunday, February 5) in Los Angeles. Beyoncé has the most nominations this year with nine in total. Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven. A bunch of artists (including Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill) each picked up six nominations, and Jay-Z nabbed five nominations, tying him with his wife, Beyoncé, for the most nominations in Grammys history, as each Carter has now been nominated 88 times.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Wins With JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland & More In BTS Video
Beyoncé celebrated becoming the most decorated artist in Grammys history with JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland. On Wednesday (February 8), Bey posted a video on Instagram giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her celebrations after breaking the record for the most wins at the Grammy Awards. Queen Bey now has 32 Grammy wins to her name after earning four awards at the 2023 ceremony last weekend.
American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Throwing Tantrum Online Due to 2023 Grammys Loss
Brown shared his feelings about losing at Sunday's awards ceremony through multiple posts on his Instagram story Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys. The 33-year-old singer was up for an award on Sunday in the best R&B album category and lost to pianist Robert Glasper. While other nominees in the category included PJ Morton (Watch the Sun), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), and Lucky Daye (Candydrip), Brown openly voiced his frustration after losing the award by verbally attacking Glasper...
Brutally honest reviews of every 2023 Grammys performance, including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
Vice
Beyoncé had the album of the year, actually
Beyoncé made history last night, becoming the artist with the highest number of Grammy Awards in the ceremony’s 65-year history. She now has 32 wins and 88 nominations, claiming the record from classical music conductor Georg Solti who died in 1997. (Beyoncé, for reference, didn’t get her first nomination until three years after his passing.) Despite her prolific run over the past 23 years, and despite the fact she’s had the firmest grip on music even when she’s not releasing records, only one of these wins is for a song in one of the Grammys so-called “Big Four”: Album of the Year, Song of the Year (which she won in 2011 for “Single Ladies”), Record of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
"Just Like That," Bonnie "Rates": Wins Grammy for "Song of the Year"
According to E! News, blues singer Bonnie Rait took home the prize for Song of the Year for the single "Just Like That" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, bringing her total career wins to 13. (See all of the winners here.)
