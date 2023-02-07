ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

How To Grow Lemons From Seeds

Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Cabbage in Pots

Growing cabbage is a fun and rewarding experience because it provides fresh and healthy greens for your meals, saves money, and offers the satisfaction of watching your plants flourish. However, if you have limited space, you may want to know if you can grow cabbage in pots. The answer is yes!
BHG

How to Grow and Care for Zebra Plants

One look at the bold white stripes on a zebra plant (Aphelandra squarrosa) will tell you how it got its name. In addition to their striking striped leaves, these beautiful plants are sure to attract attention with their lush tropical look. When in bloom, these South American natives produce beautiful yellow flower spikes that can last for weeks. Zebra plants are usually grown as houseplants, but in warmer regions, they'll grow outdoors where their flowers attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
FLORIDA STATE
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Asparagus in Pots

Nothing compares to the pride and satisfaction of growing your own groceries. Asparagus is a perennial vegetable that requires ample patience to grow at home. Although most experts recommend planting asparagus in the ground or raised beds in USDA zones 4 through 9, it is possible to grow it in a large container.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Pomegranate Trees

Pomegranate fruits are known for their leather-like skin and vibrant crimson color, though they come in colors from light pink to yellow, brown, and orange. The sweet, edible seeds are perfect for topping fruit salads, making juices, and pairing with chocolate desserts. Unfortunately, finding pomegranates at the store isn’t always...
Tracey Folly

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (

