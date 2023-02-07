PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have yet to locate a suspect after a report of an armed vehicular hijacking case that occurred Wednesday night. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Underhill at 8:23 p.m. where they found an adult male witness. He stated that a man with a gun entered his vehicle and told him to get out before driving off in the stolen car.

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO