Read full article on original website
Related
Navigating the Job Market: Proven Strategies for Finding a Job in New York City
New York City is one of the world's leading financial and cultural centers, making it a prime destination for job seekers. However, with its competitive job market, finding a job in the city can be a challenge. Here are some proven strategies for finding a job in New York City:
CUNY slashes budgets, implements hiring freeze amid declining enrollment
CUNY is slashing budgets and implementing a hiring freeze across all of its colleges, Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez announced in a memo earlier this month.
sheenmagazine.com
DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University
Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
Schools Chancellor David Banks’ unseemly retreat hurts NYC kids
Beware: Schools Chancellor David Banks is now in full retreat on his (and Mayor Eric Adams’) reform agenda. The day he was introduced as the next schools chief in December 2021, Banks called it “outrageous” and a “betrayal” that an “agency that has a $38 billion annual budget and yet we have 65% of black and brown children who never achieve proficiency.” Yet there he was testifying in Albany the other day, not standing up for more charter schools, which have a great record of bringing minority kids to proficiency, but . . . asking for more money. Yes, the Legislature...
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York
Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
Busboy-turned-owner reopens beloved NYC restaurant Il Monello
When Steve Haxhiaj came to New York City from war-torn Kosovo in 1990, he found a home at the Manhattan Italian restaurant Il Monello. Over the course of a decade, Haxhiaj worked his way up from busboy to owner, but was forced to close the eatery in 2008 when the landlord demanded a six-figure increase of his annual rent. After 14 years away, Haxhiaj reopened the restaurant in December, reviving the much-adored menu — and his American Dream. At Il Monello’s new spot on East 49th Street, Haxhiaj and chef Jaime Chabla serve up Northern Italian staples like veal parmigiana that put...
Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night
Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
tourcounsel.com
Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York
Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
newyorkirisharts.com
A Marriage not made in Heaven
How it’s New York & Irish: Origin’s First Irish theater festival continued this year, and for the first time since the pandemic, I got to see Dublin theater group, Fishamble’s, contribution at 59E59 Theater. The last show I saw from this company, “Maz and Bricks” (see link...
The most expensive street in America gets the Eric Adams treatment
Past efforts to redesign Fifth Avenue in Manhattan have pitted high-end retailers against transportation advocacy groups.
NYC doctor lied about treating COVID in attempt to ‘look better’
A Queens doctor used “a tragedy to make herself look better” when she exaggerated her work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state documents show. Dr. Malini Rao, an anesthesiologist who was on probation for an earlier disciplinary action, told a state investigator in 2020 that she was treating coronavirus patients at Northwell Health hospitals in April and May of that year during the start of the pandemic. But Rao, 47, worked only a handful of shifts at Glen Cove and Syosset hospitals on Long Island before she was axed on April 13, 2020, when a supervisor found out about the...
NYC freestyle legends Lisa Lisa, Judy Torres will feel the beat once again at Radio City extravaganza
Before freestyle — the dance music born out of New York’s Latin community in the 1980s — even had a name, an underage Lisa Velez (before she became Lisa Lisa) remembers sneaking into the storied Fun House club in Chelsea, just to feel the beat. “I remember my brother used to always go and hang out there with his B-boy friends — they were dancers,” Velez, 56, told The Post. “And he would tell me, ‘Yo, you gotta see Jellybean [Benitez] — he’s always spinning. You gotta listen, you gotta listen.’ So [at] 13 years old, I would sneak in there...
Developer: $151M affordable housing complex rising in Stapleton to be complete later this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Construction is rapidly progressing at 475 Bay St. -- the 12-story, $151 million complex that will add 270 apartments to the Stapleton area -- and, according to developers, the project will be complete and ready for residents in less than 10 months. “Mother Nature has been...
Vaccination mandate lifted for NYC employees, but disputes continue
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s requirement that all of its employees be vaccinated came to an end on Friday. Reaction to the change was met with frustration and anger by many of the nearly 1,800 workers who had lost their jobs because they refused to get a COVID-19 shot, and they now face […]
New indoor roller disco to open in Brooklyn this weekend
A groovy pop-up is opening its doors on Saturday. Looking for a fresh way to skate through the rest of the winter blues? This 24,000-square-foot venue with a 9,000-square-foot rink at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn is just the place. From this weekend until June 4, borough native Harry Martin will be hosting wheeled revelers at the latest incarnation of his “traveling pop-up skating experience,” RollerWave, in Prospect Heights. The disco will feature a rotating roster of DJs, food and drink, an arcade, a live podcast space and a VIP section, according to AMNY. In addition to providing a venue for...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Do I have to pay taxes on my city or state pension?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the biggest draws of government employment -- including all municipal jobs, from bus driver to public school teacher -- is the ability, after retirement, to collect a pension. For many, this allows for early retirement, and the ability to have a second career. But...
Lady Gaga’s dad Joe Germanotta slams ‘horrible’ NYC: ‘Smells like weed everywhere’
He’s caught up in a bad romance. Lady Gaga’s restauranteur father, Joe Germanotta, didn’t hold back in giving his two cents on what “filthy” New York City has become following a spike in crime rates that he claims saw his business lose revenue. “I think the city is a mess,” the 65-year-old said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s Mornings. “It looks horrible. People coming from Connecticut and Long Island may go to Lincoln Center for a show — then they’re walking around, it smells like weed everywhere.” Germanotta, who owns the Italian restaurant Joanne Trattoria on the Upper West Side, said the Big Apple lost its...
Letters to the Editor — Feb. 10, 2023
The Issue: The killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Brooklyn. Off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz was allegedly gunned down by a savage who has no place in a civilized society (“Ambushed officer dies,” Feb. 8). Officer Fayaz represented everything that is good in this city, while the waste of oxygen who allegedly ended his life is the poster boy for all that is wrong. We’ve watched these tragedies play out over and over again in our city, followed by useless commentaries on what needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future. New York lawmakers have...
Comments / 0