ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

4 teens arrested in vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four teens have been arrested after Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange was vandalized over the weekend, according to the police department. According to police, the school was vandalized around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning by four unidentified people, resulting in damage to the school in excess of $30,000.
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Orange County man accused of voter fraud latest to ask for case dismissal

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3-year-old girl shot in car seat in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the shooting at the 2100 block of Rivertree Circle around 5:25 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the child was shot in a vehicle while secured in their car seat.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

60-year-old woman shot, killed at shopping plaza near Pine Hills, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a shopping plaza near Pine Hills, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to 5100 North Lane, east of Pine Hills Road, around 7 p.m. and found Angela Sutton Washington, 60, on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters responded to the scene and attempted to save Washington, but she later died from her injuries, police said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Benjamin Holmes found guilty in 2001 murder of UCF student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Benjamin Holmes, the man on trial for the murder of UCF student Christine Franke, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury at the Orange County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. Although sentencing will occur at an undetermined later date, first-degree murder is an automatic life sentence in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ocala man missing since Jan. 31, considered endangered

OCALA, Fla. – Police in Ocala are looking for a missing man whose family is concerned for his safety. Police say Robert Lapuma, 39, was last seen on Jan. 31. His family said he made some statements prior to his disappearance that have them worried. No other information was...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers. The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy