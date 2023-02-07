Read full article on original website
HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
Bond hearing set for Florida woman accused in shooting death of terminally ill husband
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After being given no bond at her first appearance in Volusia County court following the fatal shooting of her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month, Ellen Gilland is up for bond again this week. The shooting on Jan. 21 prompted hospital staff...
4 teens arrested in vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four teens have been arrested after Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange was vandalized over the weekend, according to the police department. According to police, the school was vandalized around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning by four unidentified people, resulting in damage to the school in excess of $30,000.
Orange County man accused of voter fraud latest to ask for case dismissal
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.
Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital is gunshot wounds, Tuesday night. Officers arrived at AdventHealth Deland around 9 p.m., in response to calls about a person shot, according to a release. The 21-year-old victim told police he...
Police called to DeLand hospital after man shows up suffering from gunshot wounds
DELAND, Fla. – A man arrived at a DeLand hospital Tuesday night while suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Officers said they were called to Advent Health DeLand just after 9 p.m. after receiving reports about a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
News 6 gives inside look at Volusia County’s new center for troubled youth
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 got an inside look at the new place where kids in trouble go in Volusia County. Before the new Juvenile Assessment Center opened late last year, there was no place for troubled youth in the area, other than the county jail or confinement to their own home.
Man chases burglars from his Orange County property in dump truck, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men and a woman face burglary charges after deputies said the trio broke into a man’s home in Orange County before the victim chased and followed them in his dump truck. Deputies said the incident occurred on Feb. 6 after the victim returned...
Man claiming to be US marshal in Orange County used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases. Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
3-year-old girl shot in car seat in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the shooting at the 2100 block of Rivertree Circle around 5:25 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the child was shot in a vehicle while secured in their car seat.
60-year-old woman shot, killed at shopping plaza near Pine Hills, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a shopping plaza near Pine Hills, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to 5100 North Lane, east of Pine Hills Road, around 7 p.m. and found Angela Sutton Washington, 60, on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters responded to the scene and attempted to save Washington, but she later died from her injuries, police said.
61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
Benjamin Holmes found guilty in 2001 murder of UCF student
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Benjamin Holmes, the man on trial for the murder of UCF student Christine Franke, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury at the Orange County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. Although sentencing will occur at an undetermined later date, first-degree murder is an automatic life sentence in Florida.
Ocala man missing since Jan. 31, considered endangered
OCALA, Fla. – Police in Ocala are looking for a missing man whose family is concerned for his safety. Police say Robert Lapuma, 39, was last seen on Jan. 31. His family said he made some statements prior to his disappearance that have them worried. No other information was...
DeLand police: Stetson student who died ingested narcotics, according to roommate
DELAND, Fla. – A roommate told Deland Police 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, a student at Stetson University in Deland, had snorted narcotics before he died, according to a police report. Autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released but the police report describes a scene in an on-campus apartment where...
Former owner of Ormond Beach pharmacy sentenced to 25 years for trafficking prescription drugs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The former owner and operator of a Volusia County pharmacy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking prescription drugs, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood’s office. Prosecutors said Ekaette Isemin owned and operated Care Point Pharmacy in...
‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers. The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.
‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you:’ FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities. Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood. “It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said. There a couple round-a-bouts near...
Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
