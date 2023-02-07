ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County man who was one of 20 arrested in a high-profile voter fraud sweep by Gov. DeSantis last year is calling for his case to be dismissed. Jerry Foster filed the motion to dismiss at the Orange County courthouse last week. He’s the latest Central Florida resident to say his case should be dropped because he was led to believe his voting rights had been restored.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO