Bartow County, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Woodland Middle School Student Attacked in Bathroom with Scissors

A Woodland Middle School student in Bartow County is recovering after he was allegedly attacked with scissors while in the restroom. The victim was reportedly treated for minor injuries according to a note sent to the parents. School administrators say the suspect was quickly contained and that school staff took...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Educator under investigation in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County School District has confirmed they are investigating an “educator” for possible inappropriate behavior. The school district released the following statement:. “Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack

A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized

A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach

Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
ROME, GA

