atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver fired after incident involving students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Paulding County bus driver who was suspended and charged with simple battery after an incident involving children on her bus and parents has been fired, according to the school district and the bus driver. The incident happened in mid-January. The incident was caught...
coosavalleynews.com
Woodland Middle School Student Attacked in Bathroom with Scissors
A Woodland Middle School student in Bartow County is recovering after he was allegedly attacked with scissors while in the restroom. The victim was reportedly treated for minor injuries according to a note sent to the parents. School administrators say the suspect was quickly contained and that school staff took...
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Educator under investigation in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County School District has confirmed they are investigating an “educator” for possible inappropriate behavior. The school district released the following statement:. “Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome High School Student Jailed for Attack
A Rome High School student, Dominic Keshawn Espinoza, 17, was arrested this week after reports said he slapped another student in the face. Police stated that the victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack. Espinoza is charged with battery.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
WDEF
Lakeview Middle School student brings THC edibles, distributes
UPDATE: More information has been obtained from a Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office report. School faculty also retrieved a vape pen without a cartridge from the 11-year-old. The student is a sixth grader at the school. He told school faculty that he ate some edibles and gave some to his...
wrganews.com
Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized
A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
wrganews.com
Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton County
The robberies happened over a period a couple of weeks in January.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, February 9, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, February 9, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, February 9, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
South Fulton whistleblowers allege police and city corruption, discrimination in lawsuit
Alleged corruption and offensive racial behavior within the South Fulton Police Department has led to a whistleblower la...
WDEF
Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach
Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
